Ex-KU VC Hamidi Kashmiri passes away

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 27:
Former vice chancellor of University of Kashmir, Professor Hamidi Kashmiri passed away late last night.
He was 86.
Hamidi Kashmiri was a noted Urdu and Kashmiri poet and writer. He is credited with 50 books, Iqtishafi Tanqeed Ki Sheryat, Ainame Ibraaq, Mahasir Tanqeed, Riyasati Jammu Aur Kashmir Urdu Adab, Jadeed Kashir Shayeri and Shiekh–ul-Aalam Aur Shayeri being some of the notable ones.
He was a recipient of the Ghalib Award and Sahitya Akademi Award (2005).
The Government of India honored him in 2010, with the third highest civilian award of Padma Shri.
Meanwhile, Governor Satya Pal Malik has expressed grief over the sad demise of Padma Shri awardee Prof. Hamidi Kashmiri, a noted writer, poet and former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Kashmir.
In his message, Governor has prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family in its hour of grief.