June 28, 2019 | SYED AMJAD SHAH

Ex-FM Rather’s son, businessman close to Cong face IT raids

The Income Tax Department Thursday conducted raids on ten commercial and residential properties of the son of former Finance Minister and National Conference leader, Abdul Rahim Rather, and a businessman associated with Congress party as well as a jeweler in Jammu.
The IT department conducted simultaneously raids at ten locations in Jammu district including the residence of Rather’s son at Trikuta Nagar, his commercial property and flats at Bathindi.
Official sources told Rising Kashmir that Mohammed Hilal Rather constructed flats in Bathindi after taking loan from the Jammu and Kashmir Bank.
“We have seized documents of sold out flats and other things needed to find out the total value of property which was sold. Also the loan from J&K Bank was not paid,” said one of the officials on anonymity.
The official said that the flats were sold on higher rates to the Kashmiri people, yet the loan was not cleared.
“He was a defaulter of the bank. We are scrutinizing the documents seized from the commercial building andflats at Bathindi and residence of Abdul Rahim Rather in Trikuta Nagar,” said the officials.
The IT raids were conducted till evening and they were scrutinizing the property documents and accounts.
Officials said that 10 other business premises situated in Ludhiana, NCR and Jammu have been raided.
There are also allegations of large scale diversion and misappropriation of loan taken from J&K Bank by the group.
During the searches, the officials said, it was detected that the tax evader has been given illegal benefit of Rs 60 crore by J&K Bank. His outstanding loan of Rs 190 crore was settled at Rs 130 crore, although he did not deserve any concessions.
During the search operation, evidence was found that the tax evader was a director in a Dubai based company and is also holding and operating a foreign bank account. Neither his interest in the Dubai Company nor the foreign bank account has ever been disclosed by him in his tax returns.
He is likely to face action under the black money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015 as well as other relevant laws for deliberate omission and failure to declare foreign investments.
Field enquires have also revealed that the tax evader has sold part of his real estate project of Paradise Avenue near Jammu against unaccounted cash. The cash component has also not been disclosed in the tax returns by purchasers of the flats of Paradise Avenue.
Apart from the Paradise Avenue project, the tax evader has also undertaken real estate transactions in his personal capacity or in the name of family members for which Rs 7 crore has remained unaccounted.
During the demonetization period, the group had made cash deposits of Rs. 1.44 crore. “The main promoter could not explain the source of these cash deposits during the course of search action,” said an official.
Hours after his office was raided Hilal, Managing Director of Simula Software said that their doors will always remain open for any agency for any investigation.
“ I will always extend his support to any agency for any kind of investigation. The IT department did not find anything untoward today and I m sure we will come clean out of this investigation. We welcomed the agency today and our doors will always remain open for any agency at any time,” said Hilal.
Also the residence and property of a businessman associated with Congress Party in Jammu was also raided by the Income Tax Department. Three locations related to a known jeweller of Jammu for evading tax were searched and the documents were being scrutinized.
Congress spokesperson, Ravinder Sharma said that “Any law enforcement agency is free to do its job with all fairness and unbiased manner. But, we condemn selective approach and political vendetta.”
“None of those people (associated with BJP), who are big wigs, seems to have been touched during the raids. Income Tax Department must make the public the names of defaulters or tax evaders without any biased approach,” he said.

 

 

 

