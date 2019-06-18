Ex-Egypt president Morsi dies during court hearing

June 18, 2019 | AP

Egypt's state TV says the country's ousted President Mohammed Morsi collapsed during a court session and died on Monday.

The state TV says the 67-year-old Morsi was attending a session today in his trial on espionage charges when he blacked out and then died. His body was taken to a hospital, it said.

Morsi, who belonged to Egypt's largest Islamist group Muslim Brotherhood, was elected president in 2012 in the country's first free elections following the ouster the year before of longtime leader Hosni Mubarak.

The military ousted Morsi in 2013 in bloody coup and crushed the Brotherhood in a major crackdown, arresting Morsi and many others of the group's leaders.

He had been serving a seven-year sentence for falsifying his candidacy application for 2012 presidential race.