March 31, 2019 | SYED AMJAD SHAH

Ex-Congress minister Sham Lal Sharma joins BJP

Senior Congress leader and ex-minister Sham Lal Sharma Saturday joined rightwing Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP).
Sharma alongwith his supporters joined BJP in presence of J&K Incharge Avinash Rai Khanna, State BJP chief Ravindra Raina and other leaders at the BJP headquarters.
Sharma was supposed to join BJP during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s raly in Akhnoor.
According to BJP insiders, Sharma wanted to join BJP on his own terms demanding assembly ticket from Akhnoor.
“However, it was not approved by local BJP leaders and workers. They had strong resentment against Sharma for joining BJP,” they said.
“BJP does not want another Choudhary Lal Singh in party. The things were discussed threadbare by the party workers, and Akhnoor constituency workers warned that if Assembly ticket is promised to Sharma, they will not cooperate,” said a BJP leader, wishing his name not to be quoted.
The former BJP MLA from Akhnoor Rajeev Sharma has close association with RSS and he had defeated Sham Lal Sharma with huge margin in 2014 assembly elections.
"I will work with dedication and honestly for the BJP," Sharma said after joining the rightwing party.
Speaking to Rising Kashmir, Sharma said decisions of Congress are taken by National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and it was not acceptable.
“Congress has deviated from its basic ideology and they have adopted approach of ‘pseudo –secularism.’ Congress leadership in Jammu and Kashmir does not see merit but prefer other things,” he said.
Sharma alleged that Congress has been merged with NC and its decisions are being taken by Farooq Abdullah.
“When I resigned as senior vice president, they (Congress) ignored merit, and considered other things,” he said.
Sharma was the only Congress leader, who had demanded Hindu Chief Minister in J&K.

 

;