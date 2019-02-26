Evolve to resolve

Khurram Wani
With the recent IED attack in Lethpora, Pulwama few days back one wonders if we are on a brink of frequent suicide bombings followed by a war like situation similar to the likes of Afghanistan or Syria. We need to evolve and discuss new possibilities and feasible ways to achieve our goals. Demands should be sensible and practical then only new solutions can be worked out which will be applicable and acceptable otherwise Kashmir conflict which till now was limited to hartals and stone pelting can take a dangerous turn.
Political Evolution
Hurriyat leaders have been demanding full integration with Pakistan for a long time now which derives its strength from UN resolution of referendum for the state of J&K. Leaders think that people will not be ready for anything less than what is promised in UN resolution as this is what they through their years of sermons have made people believe is the divine destiny of Kashmiri nation. Resistance leader assume that if anyone talks about anything other than referendum, it will be taken as someone who has compromised and has become a collaborator who deserves to be killed. It is a fix in which Kashmiri people are thinking the other way round. People believe that if they do not support the call of leaders then they will disappoint the majority and betray the aspirations of the nation and of the leaders who have sacrificed much.
Otherwise people discuss and contemplate of various solutions in their private spaces and social gatherings which could act as an alternate option and help in ending this bloodshed. After all it is the people who suffer the most due to ineffective ways and means of resistance leadership and arrogance of Indian state. This reminds me of Aberdeen complex and Frankenstein monster model which i had studied in my university in England.
While Aberdeen complex talks about a family in Texas, America, who were having a get together on a weekend. Wife of the host felt that her in laws were getting bored and thus suggested a visit to a nearby lake. Husband thought maybe she is tired after being a good host to his parents and supported the idea, while the father and mother of the husband who were otherwise enjoying staying home thought that may be the rest of the family wanted to go, so said yes to the plan.
Similarly the kids got ready to go thinking the adults want to go and they should not disappoint them by refusing. When they reached the spot it was a hot and dusty drive and later a storm disrupted the outing. The family had a bad time and started blaming each other for the plan. A small discussion ticked off making every one realize that they were happy at home but only went out thinking that others wanted to go.
In the process of making others happy an assumption lead to spoiling the whole weekend. This is relatable to Kashmir issue too. Where a particular thought process is held on to by leaders thinking that people want it and people stick to it due to fear or scare, thinking anything less will make them look like traitors and may be good nationalist people fuel the puritan sentiments. This whole system of pleasing each other has pushed Kashmir issue into a quagmire.
This brings me to the second analogy of Frankenstein monster. It is a fictional character of scientist Frankenstein who creates and brings to a life a man like monster which eventually turns on him and destroys him.
Our society has created such a dreaded model of violence in response to the state violence that it is eating us up more than anyone else. While people and leadership are going round and round about the issue and have got stuck in this vicious circle of assumption, everyone and anyone else who wants to think or propose something new is taken as a traitor by the monster (created ideology) and finally gets killed like Mr Shujaat Bukhari last year and many more prominent leaders in the past.
We cannot be stuck with the current idea of Jammu and Kashmir forever. J&K compromises of three region which are very intensely diverse in every sense possible. Be it culturally, religiously and traditionally and most important difference being how each region conceives the idea of Jammu and Kashmir, politically. We tend to believe that any move that will alter UN resolution and history records will dent our movement. We should always remember might is right.
And this might can be defined by changing international politics, world becoming bipolar with Pakistan China Turkey and Russia being on one side and India US and other countries on the rival side. In these changing political contours we should always be rational and ready to create our benefit rather than being stuck in Aberdeen Complex or being a fodder to Frankenstein monster.
The fact remains that UN has done nothing in last 30 years for Kashmir and the only positive step from the organization in favor of Kashmir has been the recent human right report which was published last year in June. This joy trip did not last long for Kashmiris as soon after UN slapped us on our face and disgraced Kashmiri people and its own existence by giving the same country which it had accused, a seat on the very same council and it was sadly supported almost by all the member countries of OIC who are members of UN as well.
So, when our own Muslim states do not support our movement, what to expect from others until and unless it fits their larger ulterior goals? Though this report can help Kashmir and friends like Pakistan diplomatically whenever the issue needs to be raised on international platforms but to expect something bigger like resolution of Kashmir from UN is being naive.
And it seems UN published this report of human right violation in Kashmir only to show America that it has the power to disrupt it and its allies as America has been trying to trivialize UN and its working and has even cut down on its donation to the Organization and has withdrawn membership from some of its institutions.
Being open to possibilities
Kashmiri is fighting for freedom from the Indian nation with which it does not relate to, politically socially and culturally. Freedom movement is about respecting the choice of a group while it is not harming others around. And it is a well-known fact people of Jammu and Leh do not connect with the movement of pursuing referendum in J&K. It will be in all fairness to trifurcate the state and not live in a romanticized ideal of a Jammu Kashmir which is diverse and beautifully together in differences. Kashmir can extend from Chenab valley to present valley adding area till Kargil with it. Leh could be made a union territory and Jammu could be given a statehood and on other side there could be a referendum done in Gilgit-Baltistan to determine their idea of future.
Whether they prefer being called as a part of Kashmir or are more inclined towards getting fully integrated with mainland Pakistan. This will limit the issue to Kashmir region and will help in resolving the issue and will satisfy the ego of all the stake holders.
This way multiple solutions can be worked up for a smaller region of this remaining Kashmir which will consist of this new idea of Kashmir from Indian administrations side and the remaining part of Kashmir under Pakistan administration. Various solutions could be a referendum in this Kashmir which can have options like between India Pakistan and complete independence from both nations to improvised form of Musharraf’s four point formula.
We need to start thinking and trusting each other rather than labeling each other left right and centre. If we Kashmiri want to be part of solution then we need to be worthy of it and we can only be worthy of it if we gather courage to break free of our behavioral complex of Aberdeen and fighting the Frankenstein monster.
As Einstein says that repeating the same experiment will give the same results, for a breakthrough in results, a breakthrough in experimentation is required and this breakthrough is by being accepting and willing of a change.
Ending this with allama iqbals quote: khudi ko ker buland itna ki her taqdeer se pehle khuda khudh bande se pooche bata teri reza kya hai.evolve and resolve.
