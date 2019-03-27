EVM, VVPAT training prog held at Chenani

March 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In order to enhance electoral participation in the forthcoming general elections, an awareness programme for ASHA and Anganwadi Workers regarding EVM and VVPAT was held under Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme at Chenani here.

As per an official, the programme was organized under the supervision of the District Development Commissioner (District Election Officer) Udhampur, Dr. Piyush Singla.

More than 500 Anganwadi and Asha workers including general public of the Tehsil participated in the training programme and were provided hands-on training by the master trainer Subash Singh.

While addressing the camp, Deputy DEO, Kusum Chib, exhorted upon the trainees to disseminate awareness campaign among the common masses about Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines.

She informed that the VVPAT system is the most secure and transparent system where voters can verify the vote cast. She appealed the general public to work in close coordination with district administration so that the general election would be conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner.

Among others, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Abdul Sattar, Tehsildar Chenani Ajay Saraf, Block Development Officer, Chenani Layeket Ali Khan and other Sectoral officers of various departments besides Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, Lambardar, Chowkidar and general public were present, the official added.

