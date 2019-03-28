EVM, VVPAT training held at Ramnagar

March 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

With a view to spread electoral literacy among the general public, a hands-on training programme for Anganwari and ASHA workers regarding EVM and VVPAT under Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation program SVEEP was held at Ramnagar on Wednesday.

The programme was held at Government Middle School Delhar Morh under the guidance of District Election Officer Udhampur Dr. Piyush Singla.

More than 400 ASHA and Anganwadi workers including general public of the area participated in the training programme.

District Level Master Trainer, Subash Singh gave hands-on training of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines to the participants.

On the occasion, Deputy DEO Kusum Chib highlighted the importance of casting votes and educated the gathering on their participation in the election process.

She urged the participants to motivate others to vote in elections and ensure massive participation in the forthcoming general election. She underlined the importance of voters in democracy and appealed the participants to turn up in greater numbers in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Among others, Sub Divisional Magistrate, Ramnagar Farrukh Qazi, District Social Welfare Officer, Sana Khan and other sectoral officers of different departments besides a large number of locals were present on the occasion, the official added.

