EVM tampering

Dear Editor,
An incident which became a hot political discussion was when AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj delivered a live demonstration on how the EVM can be programmed to favour any political party. The Congress party has been continuously advising the election Commission of India to use ballot paper instead of EVMs. They believe that way election process in India may proceed in a fair manner. Later Supreme Court of India intervened and sought Election Commission’s response on an allegation that electronic voting machines used in the last assembly polls in Uttarakhand were handled by private parties leaving them open to possible tampering. Democracy is a system of government in which people choose their representatives by voting for them. It becomes more important that election process be fair. Let’s hope in 2019 Lok Sabha election we see fair voting.
Political Activist