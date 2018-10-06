EVM randomization held at Ramban, Poonch

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 05:
Second phase randomization of polling staff and first phase of EVMs was done on Friday at Ramban under the supervision of District Election Officer, Showkat Aijaz Bhat.
According to an official, the DEO and General Observer (GO) for the Municipal Elections to MC Ramban and Banihal, Suram Chand Sharma and GO for MC Batote, Kapil Sharma monitored the process of randomization of EVMs and briefed the representatives of political parties about the allocation of EVMs, Ballot Units & Control Units.
The Randomization process was attended by the Dy. DEO, Zaheer Abass, ROs of MC, Ramban, Batote and Banihal, ENT, Hashim Din and representatives of political Parties, the official added.
The DEO directed the officers associated with the elections to work with utmost dedication and devotion for successful completion of ULB polls. He assured the participants that all necessary arrangements have been put in place for ensuring free, fair and transparent elections in the district.
The ULB polling in Ramban district would be held on October 10 and counting on October 20, 2018, the official added.
According to an official, randomization of EVMs was completed for the smooth conduct of Municipal Elections to Municipal Council Poonch and Municipal Committee Surenkote.
The official added the randomization was completed in presence of Deputy District Election Officer ShaziaKousar, General Observer Vaid Raj and contesting candidates and their agents for different polling stations.
After the randomization, the EVMs were shifted to strong room where they will be kept under tight security and protection. From here the EVMS will be handed over to Polling officers for the respective Polling Stations allotted to them, the official added.
Meanwhile, an introductory meeting among polling staff was held to prepare them for joining their duty at Polling Stations allotted to them.
Nodal officer cum Master Trainer Vijay Puri delivered a lecture and asked the Polling staff not to stay at the house of candidates or Agents as per guidelines of Election Commission of India, said the official.