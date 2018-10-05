EVM, polling staff randomization held at Kathua

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 04:
The first and second phase of randomization of EVMs and polling staff for ensuing Municipal Election was done here today under the supervision of District Election Officer, Rohit Khajuria.
According to an official, others present on the occasion were General Observers, Dy. DEO, Chand Kishore, District Informatics Officer, Saurabh Bhandari, ACR, Jatinder Mishra and representatives of political Parties.
District Election Officer, Kathua and Election Observer monitored the process of randomization of EVMs and briefed the representatives of political parties about the details of allocation of EVMs, Ballot Units & Control Units. The DEO directed the officers associated with the elections to work with utmost dedication and devotion for successful completion of ULB polls. He assured the participants that all necessary arrangements have been put in place for ensuring free, fair and transparent elections in the district.
It may be recalled here that polling will take place on 10 October from 7 AM to 2 PM while as counting shall be held on 20 October and the entire poll process shall complete on 27 October, 2018 to elect councilors from 113 polling stations spread across 80 wards of 5 Municipal Committees and 1 Municipal Council of Kathua, the official added.