Every step will be taken to resume LoC trade: KCCI

July 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Holds meeting with LoC trade association

Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) said it would take every step to for the resumption of cross LOC trade and also safeguard interests of its traders and make it a fooproof mechanism.

President KCC&I extended full support to the Association and assured that every necessary step will be taken to safeguard the interests of traders and the resumption of Cross LOC Trade with the full proof mechanism.

Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) held a meeting of the LoC Trade Sub-Committee under the Chairmanship of Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad.

Members belonging to Cross LOC Trade Association also participated and highlighted problems regarding the suspension of the trade.

Cross LOC Trade Association conveyed their grievances to the KCCI President so that all the problems faced by the traders due to suspension of the LoC trade are taken up with the Home Ministry and with the Governor to ensure early resumption of Trade and put end to the miseries of the traders.

Taking notice of grievances conveyed, the President has ensured that Chamber will schedule a Joint Press Conference to highlight the grievances of Cross LOC Traders.