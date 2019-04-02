About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 02, 2019 | Dr Qayum Hamid Changal

Every mother suffers in Kashmir

Kashmir is a beautiful graveyard. You console others and the next day you are the grave dweller. In simple words, life is uncertain and death keeps no calendar. The lush green meadows hide in their bellies the mortal remains and unfulfilled dreams of our young guns.

Amid all the tragedies is a tender soul surrounded by the four walls of her once comfortable room. The Mouj they call her in Kashmir. She walks a step further. Her sacrifices are immense.

Being a mother to your child who is not alive is something you cannot define. You miss him, want to meet him but you can't. All you are left with are his memories and belongings.

Look into her wrinkled face, try and read it. The words are very much there, every note of exclamation defines her bravery and helplessness. Eyes moist and sleepless night, the node of her heart is no more.

Every morning all the local newspapers and social media is filled with news of death and destruction. Some pictures depicting the horrible state of mind of a woman looking at the face of a young dead man drenched in blood. It is about the most precious bond on earth, mother and her son.

It is a story of every mother in Kashmir. At dawn she sees her son leaving the house to have a rendezvous with the end number of unknown adversaries. It could be a good day of work or a good day for a trigger-happy brute, which means her son might reach home early or late but not alive.

So, the rest of her life she has a void which can't be filled. Time heals everything except her pain. Time fails, so the humanity. She is a silent sufferer who lost her secret keeper, her best buddy, her balm to most of her ailments.

Some days ago I came across women on the road. She needed to go to visit her cardiologist, so I dropped her outside his clinic. It was just fifteen minutes drive away, but to me she narrated the story of her ten years of suffering.

"I can't sleep at night. I close my eyes and I see him", she uttered with her frail voice. I could see the teardrop on her cheek. "I lost my only son to the stray bullet. God knows who fired it, but it ended all my harmony", she said followed by a deep sigh.

 

Before stepping out from the car she said something that forced me to think till I reached home. "Son go back to your mother. Don't wander here and there. In Kashmir a son dies once but a mother dies thousand times before his actual death. Reach home safely and never leave your home without praying for your longer life. Your mother needs you", and she kissed my forehead and left.

The incredible pain attached to losing your son so early can't be explained in a few thousand words. Rather, nothing can expound it. She has to take care of her family and fight against all odds. She can't afford to just stop and surrender. She has to live with all the agony and discomfort. As in the words of Shakespeare “the show must go on “.

 qhchangal@gmail.com

