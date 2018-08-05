Every infiltration bid will be foiled: Sitharaman

PTIBengaluru, Aug 04:
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Saturday said every attempt at infiltration along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir from across the border would be thwarted.
"I am here as Raksha Mantri to take care of our borders to stop infiltration. I will keep doing that irrespective of what is happening there (in Pakistan). Our stand remains the same. Every attempt of infiltration will be thwarted," she said.
Sitharaman was responding to a query on infiltration bids after the recent elections in Pakistan in which Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf emerged as the single largest party with the cricketer-turned-politician set to take over as prime minister.