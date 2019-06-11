Every delay in decision making, taking action on part of Govt cannot be condoned: HC

June 11, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

The High Court has directed the Principal Secretary, department of Law Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, J&K to file an action taken report with regard to an application seeking condonation of delay in filing the Letters Patent Appeal (LPA) by State government assailing the judgment passed by single bench on 15 November 2017.

The Court remarked that the statutory period of limitation for filing the LPA assailing the said judgment expired on or around 14 January 2018 and the appeal came to be filed for the first time on 14 February 2019 which is 465 days after passing of the order.

The division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rashid Ali Dar while dismissing the application said it is high time that the decision making was made accountable and delay in taking action was penalized.

Court said that every delay in decision making and taking action on the part of the State government cannot be condoned.

“We cannot lose site of the fact that such delay may actually be actuated by collusion and mala fides,” the bench said.

The bench directed Secretary of the department to examine every file where a decision is taken to file an appeal where delay is occurred and proceed in the matter against the officer responsible for the same.



“Such negligence and non-action is resulting in wastage of huge amounts of public funds as well as valuable judicial time,” Court remarked.

The directions were passed after hearing the counsel, Jahangir Iqbal Ganaie representing, respondent, Bashir Ahmad, who vehemently objected to the condonation of delay by the State in the matter.

Advocate Jahangir pointed out that even after obtaining sanction from the Law Department on 11 October 2018 the applicants have taken 465 days, i.e. five months before filing the appeal on 14 February, 2019.

He urged that no explanation at all has been tendered in the application which could justify the time which the applicants have taken in filing the appeal.

He informed the court that the respondent also filed contempt petition after the State authorities failed to comply the judgement passed on 15 November 2015.

“Even this did not persuade the applicants to comply or instigate it to file the instant appeal,” he said.

Court noted that in the application for condonation of delay, the applicants have deliberately concealed the fact that the contempt proceedings were initiated against them “which is most unfortunate.”

Later, on 24 October, 2018, the applicants were directed by the court to file the compliance report of the same, Court said.

Jahangir further informed the Court that even till date, no inquiry has been initiated against the respondent by the applicants.

After hearing the counsel, Court said that the respondent stands suspended for the period of six years, since 2013, without any inquiry.

The division bench noted that public money has been expended on the payment of subsistence allowance which is being paid to the respondent, “though the respondent is discharging no duties at all. The applicants have thus caused wastage of public funds as well.”

Taking note of the Single bench judgement, the bench said that the said judgment did not preclude the applicants from holding disciplinary proceedings or taking criminal action against the respondent “but the applicants have not bothered to do so.”

After perusing the records, Court said, “We find no merit in this application and the same is dismissed with costs which are quantified at Rs. 25,000.”

Court directed that these costs shall be apportioned between the respondent and the Advocates Welfare Fund.

“The costs shall be paid within four weeks from today. It is made clear that these costs are in addition to the costs imposed by the learned Single Judge,” Court remarked.

Earlier, the respondent, Bashir Ahmad Mir, who was posted as Principal, Higher Secondary School Dangerpora, Sopore was suspended on 10 December, 2013 of which the disciplinary enquiry is pending.

On 16 January 2014, an enquiry committee was constituted which had given its report. Aggrieved of the report and continued suspension, the respondent had filed a petition seeking quashing of the suspension order passed by Directorate of School Education, Kashmir on 10 December 2013.

However, the Single Judge on 15 November 2017 overturned the suspension as well as transfer order of Bashir Ahmad and had directed the State government to reinstate Bashir into service. State authorities were also directed to take a decision within six weeks regarding the benefits of pay that have accrued to Ahmad, during the period he has remained under suspension.

It was observed by the Single Judge that no case had been registered against Bashir in respect of the allegations and no memorandum of charges or charge sheet had been served on him.



