Every day is a black day in Kashmir: MLA Rasheed

Srinagar:
Condemning civilian killings in South Kashmir’s district Kulgam, MLA Langate, Engineer Shiekh Abdul Rasheed on Sunday appealed world community to help in stopping killings in Kashmir.
In a statement issued today, Rasheed said; “every day is a black day for Kashmiris and New Delhi seems to have decided to silence Kashmiris on all costs. Those who have been misleading world community and defaming Kashmiris by calling few unfortunate killings of Kashmiris Pandits as ethnic cleansing should come forward and explain why Kashmir is being turned into an experimental lab just to avoid a resolution of Kashmir dispute.”
An encounter site in Larnoo village of Kulgam, Rasheed said that security agencies never want death and destruction to end as it serves their vested interest. He said “The world community must realize that whatever version of “bloodbath stories” New Delhi has been putting in the domain of the outside world is absolutely false and it is evident that while the J&K dispute is of a purely political nature, New Delhi is adamant to give it a communal colour. It is utter unfortunate but bitter truth that Kashmiris are being killed only for being Muslims. Had it not been so, at least the civil society of India and various political parties at the national level would have often raised their voice against these “cold-blooded murders”. He added that it is imperative for the political leadership of Kashmiris to take care of its duties and stop “genocide” of its people, as the leadership of all streams and thoughts has miserably failed and ego has overtaken sincerity and commitment.