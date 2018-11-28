Even after 4 decades, villagers await construction of bridge over Gundari Nalla

Will look into the matter: CE R&B
Irfan YattooDargam Pattan, Nov 17:
More than 4 decades have passed but it seems no end to hardships faced by inhabitants of Dargam hamlet of Baramulla district due to the absence of bridge over a local stream.
Dargam Hamlet situated 45 kilometers away from district headquarters Baramulla, the village has been left at God’s mercy as it remains cut off from rest of villages due to the absence of bridge over ‘Gundari Nalla’ which passes through the village.
According to locals, Roads and Buildings department (R&B) has failed to construct bridge from past 4 decades. Ghulam Hassan Wani, a local resident told Rising Kashmir that demand for a bridge in village has been pending since 1960’s but no government till date has been able to construct a bridge.
“All politicians, bureaucrats, and even concerned MLA turned deaf ears to our demands and nothing has changed on the ground,” Wani said.
Wani said patients, students, and elderly people suffer most as they have to cross the ‘stream’ on regular basis during winters.
“If any untoward incident happens, we have to carry patients on shoulders to reach Nihalpora which is 3kms away from Dargam,” he said.
The bridge will many villages including Resraypora, Check Dargam, Behrampora, Tilgam, Nihalpora, and other villages.
Another villager Abdul Majeed Parray said if there is bad weather, they have to use alternative Tilgam road and cross Army camp at Hyderbeigh where gates are open at a fixed time.
“During day time we can manage things but at night hours it becomes difficult to ask them (Army) for opening gates and wait for their long procedures and check outs,” he said.
“If there is an emergency, we have to wait at least 30 minutes for their approval and then move forward. Army did not deny entry but waiting there may cost some one’s life,” Parray said.
Residents of Goihiwa village (located on the other side of stream) also narrate the same ordeal on daily basis.
They said every day, dozens of students, employees, laborers, and patients cross the stream on risk as it connects them with the Gohiwa -Nihalpora road which is few kilometers away from Pattan town.
While the residents at Jamia Mohalla of Dargam complained that they are living a ‘dreadful’ life when it rains.
Snowbar Qayoom, a student at village said, “During 2014 foods and 2017 flash floods, villagers lost cattle, which were on the other side of the stream. Some cattle jumped in stream to come to this side and then died.”
She said successive regimes have left the villagers at God’s mercy. “They come here during elections and then forget us. We face problems on daily basis in crossing the stream”, she said.
“There is only one Public Health Centre (PHE) in the area at Resraypora and for pregnant ladies, it becomes very difficult to cross this stream,” Snowbar said.
Mohammad Akber Parray, a village head said told Rising Kashmir that since 1970s he visited every concerned official along with village elders, but to no avail.
“Even some of MLA’s assured the construction of bridge but nothing was done on ground level. It seems we are living in another part of the world with no basic facilities,” Parray said.
He said they have sent “hundreds of applications” to the concerned Road and Buildings Department and other government officials but to no avail.
The villagers appealed to Governor Satya Pal Malik and Chief Engineer R&B to look into matter.
Executive Engineer R&B Baramulla division, Abdul Rashid said they have already sent a proposal of said bridge to the government in 2016 but till date, there has been no response.
“The bridge is 50 meters long and will approximately be constructed at the cost of 5-6 crores rupees. We have sent this proposal to the government for approval,” Rashid said adding that it is the long pending demand of the area.
Chief Engineer R&B Sami Arif Yesvi told Rising Kashmir that they will look into the matter.
