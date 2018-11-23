Eve teasing, harassment cases on rise in Srinagar

‘Public buses nightmare for us, riding scooties invite abuses from boys’
Sajidah YousufSrinagar, Nov 23:
Safety of women has become a grave concern in Valley as cases of eve teasing especially in Srinagar city are witnessing an increase each day thereby putting a question mark on the functioning of the law enforcing agencies.
Students and working women both feel that eve teasing has reached new heights especially in the summer capital. Mehvish, a student from Kashmir University said Kashmir valley is ‘not as safe for women as it used to be.’
“Abuses against women especially girl students are on increase but they remain unreported. Be it eve teasing or sexual harassment, these are not new things in our society anymore,” she said.
“These complaints are of serious matter because the girls who move out daily face this issue on regular basis and they do not speak and complain against the harassment, which is a routine,” she added.
Eve teasing, catcalling and stalking of women by opposite gender has become new normal in the city. The issues of molestation, harassment against the women has taken away their peace of mind.
Traveling in a public transport has become problematic for women folk who, now and then, have complaints of uncalled inconvenience due to eve teasing and physical harassment.
Insha, an engineering student said, “Local buses are like nightmare for us as they are usually overloaded. Some ill-mannered people take undue advantage of this situation by pushing and managing closeness.”
Insha said needless gazing and staring have become the order of the day and thus creates an embarrassing situation for them.
An initiative to overcome this issue was taken by the State government by launching Ladies Special Bus Service way back in April 2016 for female passengers only as they had to experience a lot of harassment and struggle while boarding buses meant for all.
But these buses don’t ply on all the routes and are confined to specific routes only.
Women are not safe even while driving their own vehicle- be it a car, a scooty or a motor bike.
Iram, a nursing student said she doesn’t feel safe even on her own scooter. Boys usually chase, make nasty remarks and even stalk for days.
“If I drive I must give side to them first, if not they start abusing for no reason. I think it’s their male ego that gets hurt if we reach first,” she added.
Khalida Parveen, SHO Women’s Police Station, Rambaghn told Rising Kashmir that they don’t need to come to the police station for registering such complaints, they can register it in their concerned police stations.
“Although, this police station is meant for all crimes done against women, but they only deal with cases of marital/matrimonial issues,” Parveen said.
According to the record maintained by the Women’s police station, in 2017 there were 662 complaints about marital issues, out of which only 33 were registered.
When it comes to registering a complaint, women usually hesitate to do so in male dominant police stations.
Atiya, a PG student said they think of registering a complaint, but they are worried about the repercussions of doing so. “They don’t want unwanted attention and society is such that girls are always blamed in one or the other way,” Atiya added.