Evading arrest for five years two nabbed by police

September 21, 2018


Press Trust Of India

Jammu

Two persons, evading arrests in separate criminal cases for the last five years, have been nabbed by the Jammu and Kashmir police, an official said Thursday.
Absconders Banny Sotra of Bagh-e-Bahu and Ashiq Ali of Hiranagar were arrested following raids by separate police teams in Jammu and Samba districts, said the police spokesperson.
He said Sotra, wanted by police for allegedly beating a man in Gandhi Nagar police station area in 2013, was arrested Wednesday.
Ali was apprehended this morning, the spokesperson said, adding he had been declared a proclaimed offender in a case lodged at Samba police station same year.

 

