European powers urge de-escalation in Iran nuclear crisis

July 15, 2019 | PTI/AFP

Britain, France and Germany, the three key European powers on Sunday called for dialogue and an end to the escalation over Iran's nuclear programme, as tensions further intensified between Tehran and the United States.



The statement by the leaders expressed concern that the 2015 deal over Iran's nuclear programme risked further unravelling but said it was up to Tehran to ensure the deal survived.



"We believe the time has come to act responsibly and seek a path to stop the escalation of tensions and resume dialogue," said the English-language version of the statement issued by the Elysee.



The statement was published after President Emmanuel Macron hosted German Chancellor Angela Merkel and senior British cabinet minister David Lidington at the annual Bastille Day parade in Paris.



"The risks are such that it is necessary for all stakeholders to pause and consider the possible consequences of their actions," it added.



The three European powers were among the key players in the 2015 deal (known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear programme But US President Donald Trump in 2018 announced Washington was pulling out of the deal, to the dismay of its European allies.