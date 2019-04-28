EU warns Trump over withdrawal from UN treaty on Global Arms Trade

April 28, 2019 | RK Web News

The European Union, EU has warned that US President Donald Trump's rejection of a UN treaty designed to regulate the global arms trade would hamper the global fight against illicit weapons trafficking.



The EU's chief diplomat, Federica Mogherini said, a decision by the US to revoke its signature would not contribute to ongoing efforts to encourage transparency in the international arms trade.



She said, the EU will continue to call on all states, and in particular the major arms exporters and importers, to join the Arms Trade Treaty without delay.



Trump said on Friday the United States would not abide by the 2013 treaty aimed at regulating the global arms trade, calling it misguided and encroachment on US sovereignty