Ethnobotany as a subject

Ethnobotany is a multidisciplinary science and its scope is not confined to one area but it covers a broad range of study areas, which are interconnected to each other in one sense or the other. S
o, there is a great opportunity to explore the ethnobotanical approach towards the modern civilization and giving them a firm task, which should include:
- Conservation of plant species- including varieties of crops and other forms of biological diversity
- Botanical inventories and assessment of the conservation status of the species
- Sustainability in supplies of wild plant resources
- Enhanced food security, nutrition and healthcare
- Preservation, recovery and diffusion of local botanical knowledge and wisdom
- Reinforcement of ethnic and national identity
Identification and development of new economic products from plants, for instance food, crafts, herbal formulations, horticultural plants, etc.
Due to its interdisciplinary nature and socio-economic impacts, the linkages of ethnobotany have proliferated and relevance has been established with the problems of nutrition, rural health, drug use and abuse, social customs, cottage industries, economic uplift, conservation of ecosystems and energy etc.
Ethnobotanical studies help in revealing the numerous germplasm stocks of our cultivated plants and vegetables. The tribals living in interior of forests also cultivate numerous vegetable crops and these are in cultivation for generations and thus represent a distinct genetic stock adapted to local conditions.
Many tribals and other orthodox cultivators have not adopted all new or improved varieties of crops and have continued to grow the traditional land races or wild relatives of commonly cultivated crops, thereby maintaining their genetic material or germplasm.
Specific characters of hardiness, disease resistance and adaptability to special conditions like water-logging, extreme drought or cold etc in the land races have been continuously utilized by the plant breeders and on some occasions helped averting widespread famines. Plant breeders have been utilizing land races and wild crop relatives in hybridization programmes.
The impact of ethnobotany in conservation of natural resources is very direct. The primitive people have preserved forests as sacred grooves or through other mythological associations.
Hence the message of conservation could be brought to many primitive societies through faith and tradition rather than in terms of loss of biomass.
The relevance of ethnobotany in drug research needs no elaboration. Reports of the folk medicine followed by critical scientific evaluation have given to the world newer resources to fight diseases. Interest has been renewed in phytochemical screening and pharmacology of folk medicine. Pharmacologists are looking for more and more vegetal sources for active principles.
Positive lines of work are available for improving tribal economy through some organized collection of plant products, on the spot conversion into transportable products and small cottage industries.
In discussing the importance of ethnobotanical studies, it can be summarized that the data generated by ethnobotanical research interest belongs to three broad categories of scholars: the social scientists, the biologists and the phytochemists.
The social scientist is interested in data on plants associated with folktales and songs, worship, mythology, taboos, magico-religious and social ceremonies. Plants used in material culture like food, medicine and shelter interest him marginally for ethnographical records; in identifying them he rarely goes beyond local names.
The biologists, however, tries to analyze the reasons for selective usage, what specific characteristics do these plants have that attract the interest of the tribal?
Are these plants more delicious, nutritious, easily accessible or are they the only ones available? Do these herbs really have the medicinal properties attributed to them; what chemical fractions in these plants are useful? To the biologist and phytochemist, the ethnobotanical data provide a base for new compounds with active principles.
Ethnobotanical Studies are quite relevant today:
Diversity of potentially useful plants: There are about 255000 species of plants which have been discovered so far. Ethnobotanists also study the utility of fungi and algae.
There are thousands of potentially useful plants which are undiscovered. The ethnobotanists try to pursue research in this direction.
Plants as food: Humans have been using plants as their food since the time immemorial. However, three plants – rice, wheat and maize are being used by more than 50% of the people world over.
The fact that there are about 70000 species of plants which are potentially edible requires the scientists to know about the food utility of these plant species to reduce the hunger in the under-developed nations.
Plants as sources of drugs: Considering the fact that modern allopathic drugs are studded with side effects, the research in herbal medicine is necessitated.
This is the reason that people nowadays prefer herbal medicine over allopathic medicine. Ethnobotany tries to study the plants used by tribal people and refine the knowledge scientifically. In North America alone, 25% of prescription drugs come from plant.
