Establishment of Computerized Dar ul Aloom of Sufiyat at spiritual Mountains of Zalapore is practical true tributes to Awaliyas:Renzushah  

July 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Renzushah, Dr. Tabish, Makhdoomi, Waterhali, Faizan, Abid Bukhari, & top brass of Jameet Ahal Aitqaad laid foundation stone of Grand edifice of Sufiyat Spiritual Mountains Zalapora Budgam 25th July at most sacred and spiritual Ceremony at spiritual mountains of Zalapora, where Awarad-e-Fateh and Darood sharief were recited, Khawaja Farooq Renzushah chairman along Dr. Tabish President, Moulana Altaf Makhdoomi General secretaries and chief coordinators (Nigraan) laid foundation stone of Sufi Dar ul Aloom Al Madina Islamic centre. The most Revered Moulvi and preacher of Tasawuf jenab Abdul Gani waterhali, Publicity secretary Mr. Alama Faizan Scholar from Kreeri Jenab Abid Bukhari, Jenab Moulana Sajad from Dargah Sharief Shams Faqir also enlightened people about importance of such Dar ul Alooms of Sufiyat where besides Quran, most scientific knowledge on Laptops and computers will be provided. Our young learned Generation of Sufiyat should carry Quran in one hand and laptop in other hand.

While speaking on the occasion Khawaja Farooq Renzushah advised the management of New Establishment to make this centre most ideal centre of Sufi Islamic knowledge. Many more compartments in name of Revered Sufi Awaliyas like Hazrat Bulbulshah, Hazrat Shah Hamdan, Hazrat Shams Faqir, Hazrat Sheikh ul Aalam and others saints and Walies may be annexed to cover each area of Kashmir represented by the iconic Sufi saint of the area, as well as each Tareeqat and fraternity of Sufiyat..

While speaking on the occasion Jenab Abdul Gani Waterhali, Jenab Dr. Tabish, Jenab, Moulvi Altaf Makhdoomi ,Mr.Abid Bukhari assured that all endeavours will be made to make this landmark mountain and landmark Institute Al Madina Islamic centre of Sufiyat on spiritual Hills of Zakura fully functional within this year. Renzushah said that all similar type of Madrasas, Dar ul Alooms are required to be fully patronised by majority who understand importance of High valued spiritual knowledge of Sufiyat.