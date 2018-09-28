Established in 1960, Budgam’s ‘first school’ yet to be upgraded

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Sep 27:
The ‘first school’ of central Kashmir’s Budgam district established 58 years ago is yet to get upgraded from a high school to a higher secondary school.
The Government High School Bemina, Budgam was established in 1960 and was upgraded from primary school to middle school in 1985.
After three years, the school was again upgraded from middle school to high school and since then the school is waiting for upgradation.
Bemina Development and Welfare Forum (BDWF) Chairman, Syed Ali Safvi said, “This is the first school in Budgam district and in October last year, a delegation of BDWF met the then Chief Minister at Budgam and apprised her of various problems confronting the area.”
He said one of the important demands was upgradation of Government Boys High School, Bemina to a higher secondary school.
“A feasibility report was sought from the Education department that sent a positive response,” Safvi said.
The principal of the school, Shahida Qadri told Rising Kashmir “More than 180 students including girl students are enrolled in 6th to 10th standard in the school.”
She said the infrastructure and buildings were old with the school having two buildings, one comprising six classrooms, an office and a staff room.
“Another building has two rooms and recently one of the classes was converted into a smart classroom while another room into a laboratory,” Qadri said.
A resident of Garipora, Bemina, a locality adjacent to the school, said, “The nearest higher secondary from Government Boys High School Bemina is Budgam Higher Secondary which is almost at a distance of 7 km while another higher secondary near this school is Amira Kadal Higher Secondary School, which is a distance of around 8 km.”
Chief Education Officer Budgam, Rouf Sadiq said, “There are some parameters for upgrading a school. We require a good chunk of land where a building can be constructed.”
He said there was only a kanal of land with three buildings and no space to construct more buildings to upgrade the high school to the higher secondary school.
“However, we can put it in the plan,” Sadiq said. “We are getting some more land for the upgradation of this school and it will be added to the school as a feasibility component.”
The CEO said the basic parameters like a distance from one school to another school, infrastructure, enrollment of students, building and land required for upgradation needed to be kept in consideration.