Establish dedicated EOCs in every district at earliest: Shah

Srinagar, August 20:
Secretary Disaster Management Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DMRRR), Farooq Ahmad Shah, on Monday directed the officials to work on war-footing basis for establishing dedicated Emergency Operation Centres (EOC) in every district of the State to coup with any kind of natural calamities.
He passed these directions while reviewing the level of disaster preparedness in the State. The meeting was attended by all the Deputy Commissioners and ADCs of the state through video conferencing. Director Disaster Management, Director Finance Disaster Management and other senior Officers were also present in the meeting.
He asked the Deputy Commissioners to identify the land and submit the DPRs at the earliest so that funds can be arranged for the establishment of EOCs at district level. It was informed that many of the districts have already identify the land and have initiated the process of preparation of DPRs for the same.
Addressing the officers, Shah said that these EOCs need to be equipped with latest gadgets and equipment including boats, De-watering pumps, JCBs, Life Jackets, First Aid kits etc. He also called for ensuring a proper communication system to carry rescue operations in case of emergencies and asked to provide satellite phones at these EOCs to establish contact with all field functionaries.
He directed the officials to be vigilant 24X7 to deal with any kind of exigencies whenever they arise. He also asked officials to train the local volunteers, college and university students so that they can provide their help during any emergency situation as First responders.
It was informed that State Executive Committee (SEC) of SDMA has already released Rs 5.50 Cr each to be kept at the disposal of Deputy Commissioners to meet expenses on account of any emergent situation arising in the district as per SDRF norms.
He also asked DC’s to submit the District Action Plan of SDRF and also