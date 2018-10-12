Establish 24x7 snow clearance control rooms from Oct 17: Div Com to DCs

151 snow clearance machines deployed
Srinagar, October 11:
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan Thursday directed all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the valley including Leh and Kargil districts to establish snow clearance control rooms in their offices.
The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir issued the direction while reviewing the stock of preparedness to be made for pre and post snowfall across Kashmir division including Leh and Kargil districts.
The Div Com said that in these control rooms, officers of all concerned departments will sit to provide each and every information to the local population regarding snow clearance preparedness and arrangements made by the District Administration for winter months so that people do not face any kind of inconvenience post snowfall in the valley as well as in Ladakh region.
It was informed that Mechanical Engineering Department (MED) had deployed 151 snow clearance machines besides snow cutters across all districts to clear snow from 40,118 kms length of macadamized roads in the Kashmir Division.
All DCs detailed their preparedness regarding snowfall clearance in their respective districts.
As per the demand from DCs, the Divisional Commissioner directed the Engineers of MED to deploy additional snow clearance machines and snow cutters to the respective districts. Beacon will also deploy snow clearance machines and snow cutters at National Highway, Mughal Road and hilly areas.
He stressed PDD engineers to store a buffer stock of transformers, poles, wires and other material at all districts within fifteen days. PHE will also store pipes and other materials so that people do not face electricity and water problem, in case of any emergency.
For successful evacuation programme at avalanche prone areas, Khan directed officers of Disaster Management to gear up men and machinery in these areas and hold mock drills regularly.
To save city from inundation, SMC informed that 115 mobile de-watering pumps besides fixed de-watering pumps are functional in the city. De-slitting process of city drains has already been completed.
Div Com directed SMC authorities to keep diesel, men and other machinery ready to meet any eventuality so that city inhabitants of low lying and inundated areas will not face any kind of problem during snowfall. All ward officers will send the complete report to the Commissioner regarding the clearance of roads, water and electricity supply, availability of ration and sanitation after the clearance of snow in their area.
Divisional Commissioner also directed all Deputy Commissioners to hold a meeting on weekly basis in their respective districts to review proactive preparedness for snowfall clearance and send fortnightly reports to the Divisional Commissioner’s office for further course of necessary action.
