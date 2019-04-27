Establish 24x7 Flood Control Room: Div Com to DCs

April 27, 2019 | Agencies

Even though there is no immediate threat of flood despite increase in the water level, the divisional administration has directed all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) in the Kashmir valley to establish 24x7 Flood Control Room (FCR) in their respective districts.



An official spokesman on Saturday evening said that for effective flood mitigation plan, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan today directed all Deputy Commissioners of the valley to establish 24x7 flood control room immediately in their respective districts where officers of Irrigation and Flood Control, Disaster Management, PHE, PDD, Revenue, Health, Food and Police should be deployed to provide real time information to the District Administration and people.



The Divisional Commissioner made these directions while reviewing the Flood Mitigation Plan of the Kashmir Division.