Essential services restored within hours in Noorabad: SDM

Kulgam, January 06:
Sub District Magistrate Noorabad today said that the essential services disrupted at some places due to the snowfall across sub-district D H Pora were restored within hours as the administration worked round the clock.
Giving details about the restoration of essential services SDM said that snow clearance on all main and link roads was completed in the area and roads were through in the morning of January 5.
Electricity, water supply was restored at an earliest in all villages of Noorabad and buffer stock of essential commodities, like rice, atta, and LPG is available in the area and there is no shortage of essential commodities in Noorabad he added.
While giving details of the snow clearance of roads AEE mechanical subdivision D. H. Pora said that P1 roads of the area were cleared before 6 am which includes D. H. Pora Kulgam road main road, Aharbal Kulgam road, Batpora to Tsimer road D. H. Pora to nandimarg road and all other P2 roads were also cleared before 10 am on 5 January and 5 snow-clearing machines were pressed on job of snow clearance in the area and a smooth movement of traffic was seen throughout the day.
SDM also rebutted the news report posted by a local online news portal and said that a baseless report has been posted by the portal which is far from ground reality he added.
He also urged the people of the area to contact him whenever they have any problem in their area and assured that swift action will be initiated to mitigate the issues of the people and at earliest.