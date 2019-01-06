Essential services restored within hours: Div Com

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 5:
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan Saturday said the essential services disrupted at some places due to heavy snowfall across the Kashmir division were restored within hours as the administration worked round the clock.
He chaired meeting convened to review the restoration of electricity and water supply, snow clearance operations, Health Services, supply of essentials commodities, like rice, atta, sugar, K. Oil and LPG and other arrangements put in place in the Kashmir Division including Leh and Kargil districts at a high-level meeting.
All Deputy Commissioners informed that all essential services were restored and there is no shortage of essential commodities in their respective districts.
They informed the meeting that all highways and roads of the districts have been cleared by the engineering wings. The roads to Pahalgam and Gulmarg tourist resorts are also open for traffic.
“Two rescue teams have been already deployed at Waltengo-Naar in case of an eventuality. In Srinagar, 25 snow clearance machines are on the job”.
The Divisional Commissioner directed BRO engineers to speed up the pace of snow clearance work and press additional men and machinery on the job so that Srinagar-Jammu highway and far flung areas of the valley would be connected as an earliest.
He directed all DCs to use SDRF amount liberally and also send hourly report of post snowfall scenario in their respective districts to him.
The Divisional Commissioner directed all newly elected counsellors, Sarpanchs and Panchs to visit in their respective wards and villages and redress grievances of the public on priority basis.
To address inundation problem in low lying areas of the Srinagar, Khan directed SMC to deploy adequate number of de-watering pumps along with fire and emergency machines immediately besides drainage department will clear chocked drains immediately so that water logging shall not take place during present frost conditions.
They have also been directed to hire tractors for snow clearance in lanes and pathways.
SRTC were directed to start bus services on hospital and airport routes immediately so that patients and passengers do not face inconvenience besides RTO Kashmir ensure proper transportation on all routes across the valley immediately.
The Divisional Commissioner stressed upon all concerned departments to be prepared and keep their men and machinery in ready mode to tackle any situation arising due to inclement weather conditions and ensure prompt restoration.
They were also directed to depute one officer at Police Control room for prompt action against any eventuality.
Chief Engineers of PDD, PHE, R&B, Director Health Services, SSP Traffic, Director FCS&CA, RTO Kashmir, Director Urban Local Bodies, Commissioner SMC, GM JKSRTC, Medical Superintendent of SKIMS and other concerned officers were present in this meeting.