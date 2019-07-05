Essential drug list revised for JK hospitals

July 05, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

With an aim to provide quality patient care, the government on Thursday revised the Essential Drug List (EDL) for hospitals in Jammu and Kashmir after it was finalized by an expert committee, officials said.

The Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department ordered the revised EDL-2019 after it was finalized by an expert committee to ensure the list of medicines/formulations is prepared, which satisfies the priority health care needs of the population.

“The committee was asked to ensure that EDL is prepared, keeping in mind the pattern of public health relevance, prevalence of diseases, treatment facilities, evidence of clinical efficacy and safety and comparative cost and cost-effectiveness to provide quality patient care in government hospitals,” said the order.

An official in the health department said to meet the most important needs in a health system and ensure proper utilization of EDL, a list of 345 drugs and 479 formulations has been prepared

It indicates drugs and formulations separately for Medical Colleges, District Hospitals, Sub-District Hospitals/Community Health Centres, Primary Health Centres and Sub Centres.

“All the medicines/formulations are not required in every section of the hospital. A separate list for Indoor or outdoor departments has been prepared for guiding the institutions for providing the proper patient care,” he said.

The lists had been approved by the World Health Organization, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of India which had been also consulted while preparing the EDL for the state.

He said the revised drug list would promote rational use of drugs in the health institutions and shall also guide in making procurement and supplies through Jammu and Kashmir Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (JKMSCL).

The official said EDL list would be updated once in a time in light of available recent therapeutic options, changing therapeutic needs, emerging new diseases and changing drug resistance pattern.

The list of medicines has been updated as relevant to the newest medical innovations and aligned to the current market competition for patient care.