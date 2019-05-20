Essence of every religion is to enrich humanity: Rana

May 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

National Conference Provincial President Devender Singh Rana on Sunday said that essence of every religion being to enrich humanity and eschew hate, the people will rise from myopic considerations and work towards making this world a better place to live in by forging bonds of amity and brotherhood.

“This divine ethos holds relevance more now than ever before as the society is ridden with intolerance and mistrust between peoples,” Rana, as per a statement, said while addressing a congregation at the Ashram of Shri Shri 108 Swami Gurdeep Singh Ji Maharaj at Sukha Grand in Showa Panchayat of Nagrota Assembly Constituency.

Rana said to be religious is to be a good human being and those preaching hatred in the name of religion were not only deceiving themselves but also doing disservice to their religion.

“I hope the people will deal with their co-brethren with dignity and spread the message of love and tranquility.”

The Provincial President asked the devotees of Swamiji to be the ambassadors of peace and work for spreading the message of love, non-violence and respect for human beings irrespective of their caste and creed.

“The great Gurus and Saints have blessed the humanity with eternal message of love, compassion and truth”, he said while exhorting the people to imbibe the spirit of sacrifice to serve the humanity.

Referring to the time tested traditions and great secular ethos of Jammu and Kashmir; he said the people have lived to these traditions by maintaining amity and brotherhood despite grave provocations.

This spirit, he said, is not only to be preserved but also passed on to the posterity to sustain the harmonious growth the society as a whole. He called upon the people to work for social justice and classless society

“We have to decide as to what we are going pass on to the next generation, hatred or love, the choice is ours”, he said, adding that the society is needed to be led towards enlightenment.

