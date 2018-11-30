Erring traders fined Rs 97000 in Ganderbal

Rising Kashmir NewsGANDERBAL, NOVEMBER 29: -
The court of Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum- Adjudicating Officer, Ganderbal Naseer Ahmad Wani under the Food Safety Act imposed a fine of Rs 97,000/= on a number of traders for violating the provisions of Food Safety and Standards Act-2006, Rules and Regulations -2011.
Further the Food Business Operators were directed to correct the deficiencies found during the course of Adjudication in the food products which were processed/packed/manufactured and pumped into the market for consumption of general masses by them.
The ADC said that the district administration will be taking stern action against people found involved in adulteration of food, medicines and other important commodities.