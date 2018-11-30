About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Erring traders fined Rs 97000 in Ganderbal

Published at November 30, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

GANDERBAL, NOVEMBER 29: -

 The court of Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum- Adjudicating Officer, Ganderbal Naseer Ahmad Wani under the Food Safety Act imposed a fine of Rs 97,000/= on a number of traders for violating the provisions of Food Safety and Standards Act-2006, Rules and Regulations -2011.
Further the Food Business Operators were directed to correct the deficiencies found during the course of Adjudication in the food products which were processed/packed/manufactured and pumped into the market for consumption of general masses by them.
The ADC said that the district administration will be taking stern action against people found involved in adulteration of food, medicines and other important commodities.

