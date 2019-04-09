Erring traders charged Rs 83,000 fine at Ganderbal

April 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The court of Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum- Adjudicating Officer, Ganderbal Showkat Ahmad imposed a fine of Rs 83,000 on a number of traders for violating the provisions of Food Safety and Standards Act-2006, Rules and Regulations -2011.

The Food Business Operators were directed to correct the deficiencies found during the course of adjudication in the food products which were processed/packed/manufactured and pumped into the market for consumption of general masses by them.