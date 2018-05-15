Erring traders booked in Kathua

Rising Kashmir NewsRising Kashmir News
Jammu: A joint team of various enforcement agencies booked seven erring traders here on Monday during a market checking drive launched on the eve of forthcoming holy month of Ramadan.
According to an official, on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner, Rohit Khajuria, a team of Officers led by AD FCS&CA along with District Officer Food Safety Department, Assistant Controller Legal Metrology, TSO Kathua and others inspected various establishments to check the quality of food items being sold in the city.
The team inspected 43 establishments including milk and milk product shops, food dhabas, meat and chicken shops and booked 17 traders for different types of violations, the official added.
He said that a fine of Rs 9200 was also realised from the defaulters.
Meanwhile, the District Food Safety Officer collected 7 samples from various establishments for verification/analysis.
The inspection team directed all the Dhaba owners, sweet shop owners and hoteliers to refrain from using domestic LPG for commercial purpose failing which action under relevant law will be initiated against them.
Shopkeepers/ Mutton sellers were also directed to prominently display rate lists and keep shops neat and clean, the official added.