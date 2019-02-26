Erring FBO, manufacturers fined Rs 2.65 lakh

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, February 25:
The Court of Adjudicating Officer (Additional Deputy Commissioner) Srinagar imposed a fine of Rs 265000 on 11 Food Business Operators (FBO) for manufacturing/selling substandard and misbranding food articles.
In addition 1500 litres of Mustard oil Vinayka brand has been ordered to be destroyed properly as the same was seized and found substandard after analysis.
The complaints against these Food business operators were filed by Food Safety Oficers after receiving sanction from Assistant Commissioner Food Safety Srinagar under over all supervision of Commissioner Food Safety J&K.
The food business operators have been warned to desist from the malpractice of Food Adulteration, otherwise stern action under Food Safety and standard Act shall be initiated against them.