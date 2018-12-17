Erratic pupil-teacher ratio in Shopian despite clubbing schools

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Dec 16:
The Education department has failed to maintain proportionate teacher-pupil ratio in south Kashmir’s Shopian district despite clubbing many primary and middle schools.
The Government Middle School in Keller area of Keegam zone in Shopian which was clubbed with Government Primary School, Wani Mohalla of the same zone has just 11 teachers for the 250 enrolled students.
Likewise, Government Middle School Wathoo in Shopian, which was clubbed with Primary School, Lone Mohalla Wathoo has a roll of 56 students against 10 teachers.
The government also clubbed three schools including Government Primary School Bonpora, Nagisharan Payeen, Government Primary School, Nagisharan Bala and Government Primary Secondary School Nagisharan Payeen and in these schools, two teachers are teaching just seven students.
Similarly, in the Upper Primary School (UPS), Chowan, Government Primary School, Lone Mohalla, Government Primary School, Drantrag and Government Primary School, Parrypora have been clubbed and 10 teachers are teaching the 250 enrolled students.
In the Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS), Batafojan and Government Primary School, Gandwali of Keegam Shopian, 12 teachers are posted for 116 students and in Government Higher Secondary School Zampathri, 11 teachers are teaching 257 students.
The Government Primary School, W M Dunaroo has just two teachers for 132 students and in Government Primary School, Lovelypora Zampathri there are just two teachers for 87 students.
In the Government Higher Secondary School, Keller, 18 teachers have been allotted for 605 enrolled students.
According to the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) guidelines, there should be a teacher-pupil ratio of 1:30.
The two clubbed schools, Government Primary School, Pehlipora Dashipora and Government Primary School Dashipora of Vehil zone in Shopian have three teachers for eight teachers.
In the Upper Primary School, Malik Mohalla Chitragam of Imam Sahib zone, 40 students are being taught by six teachers and in the clubbed Government Primary School, Deegam and Government Primary School, Greewred five teachers are teaching 21 students.
Similarly, Upper Primary School, Kiloora Shopian has 13 students who are being taught by three teachers and Government Primary School Shiekhpora, Memandar has six teachers for just 26 students.
The Government Primary School, Khan Mohalla Rangmarg Shopian has two teachers for 15 students.
Director DSEK, Ghulam Nabi Itoo told Rising Kashmir, “We will rationalize our entire staff by mid December keeping in view the requirements and distance of schools, posting of teachers and enrolment of students.”