Erratic power supply, defunct transformers reveal sorry state of affairs in Tangmarg, Pattan villages

Noor ul HaqBaramulla, January 28:
Scores of villages in Tangmarg and Pattan subdivisions of north Kashmir's Baramulla district are suffering due to unscheduled and unnecessary power cuts from last many months. The damaged transformers in these areas add to the misery of locals manifolds.
Residents of Sirru, Dangerpora in Tangmarg subdivision of Baramulla said that from last two months the area is without electricity. They claimed that in November 2018, the transformer of the village became defunct and till this date it hasn't been repaired.
In a video that became viral on social media, a resident of Sirru can be seen mocking the power development department officials for not repairing the defunct transformer from last months.
"You can see, we have got a specially made 250 kv transformer from America. We are thankful to PDD, Ministers, MLAs and Governor. For 250 households, we have got this transformer made of snow. You too should ask for such transformers, " a resident of Sirru can be seen mocking PDD in a viral video.
According to sources in Power Development Department (PDD), more than 116 transformers were damaged in Baramulla district past one month due to overloading. In subdivision Tangmarg more than 11 transformers were sent for repair/replacement following defect while as in sub division Pattan, sources said that 30 transformers were damaged in last one month.
In Pattan villages the situation is no different. Earlier hundreds of people took to streets in Raipora village of Pattan in north Kashmir's Baramulla district and held a candle light protest demonstration against Power Development Department for erratic electricity supply in the area from last several weeks.
Eyewitness said that the residents of Raipora village of Pattan held a candle light protest demonstration in the evening and marched through the streets of the area. Hundreds of protestors lit candles and marched through the streets of the area, shouting slogans against district administration and officials of Power Development Department.
The protesting residents alleged that PDD isn't even sticking to their prescribed schedule and from last many weeks the area is suffering due to unscheduled and unnecessary power cuts.
"According to new power curtailment schedule, we are supposed to get uninterrupted power supply from 8:30 upto 1 p.m but we don't even get 2 hours uninterrupted power. The erratic power supply not only affects our daily life but our business and studies of our children also, "said Asif Ahmad, a resident of Raipora Pattan.
He said that despite paying regular power bills, the area is being neglected by the PDD officials.
The residents of Raipora claimed that majority of the electricity transformers have become defunct or damaged which adds to the problems of the locals.
"A delegation from Raipora met the PDD officials several times and apprised them about damaged transformers but to no avail. They keep asking for fees every month but when it comes to uninterrupted power supply or transformers for the area, the PDD officials pay no heed, " said Mohammad Imran Tantray, who was part of the protest.
Superintending Engineer PDD Baramulla, Mohammad Shafi said, " We are addressing the problem. I don't have the exact numbers but the damage to transformers is due to overloading. We need cooperation of common masses also. Due to hooking and illegal use of electricity, the transformers suffer damages."
He said that the transformer of Sirru Tangmarg and other areas will be replaced or repaired within few days.
" In winters, we face a lot of problems due to overloading and illegal use of electricity but now with the improvement in weather, overall situation of electricity supply will enhance. We will restore the electricity in these areas within few days," SE PDD Baramulla said.