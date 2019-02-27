Governor Satya Pal Malik on Tuesday congratulated the State’s Power Development Department for achieving the rare feat of 100 percent electrification in the state. The governor also urged the department to improve power infrastructure in the state and be the first in bringing reforms for the betterment of people. While electrification is a separate issue, the unscheduled power cuts in Kashmir have become a nuisance to the extent that people have stopped complaining and accept it as a norm. Despite multiple assurances from power department officials, there is no relief felt by the people in the valley who face hard times during winter as power cuts become frequent. People from across the Kashmir have leveled allegations against the Power Development Department for not adhering to its curtailment schedule. People in metered areas have complained that the department had extended the six-hour daily power cut in an arbitrary manner and was not following the schedule it had issued. PDD chief Hashmat Qazi earlier rejected the allegations and said that the department was strictly following its schedule. Power cuts during this winter created more troubles as extremely cold weather prevailed for most of the period. PDD officials some time ago said that the situation will improve as new transmission line and station will become operational. The month of March has approached yet the erratic power supply continues to vex the people of Kashmir. Authorities have also brought it to the notice of the suffering people in the valley that transformer breakdowns due to extra load in winters may affect the power scenario. Though the officials have apprised the people of the power deficit, but entirely blaming the consumers for the usual crisis is wrong. People or consumers will use as much as they need and it is the department’s job to meet that demand. If it is unable to provide the needed supply, it cannot blame the people for overloading and other faults like blown up transformers. In the case of faulty transformers also, the department has to keep backups and also ensure that repairs are done as soon as possible. There are usually reports wherein people complain their local distribution transformers are not repaired for weeks and months. Again the power pilferage or the inability to install new meters depicts another picture. Lauding the department for 100 percent electrification is wanted, but at the same time state’s power department has to plug all loopholes, the most annoying being the unscheduled power cuts.