Erratic electricity hits speed post service at Batamaloo Post office

Akif Rashid ShahSrinagar:
Residents of Batamaloo area of Srinagar city are facing immense issues due to improper functioning of Speed Post services at a local Post office due to erratic power supply in the area.
Residents said the speed post service remains defunct during non-electricity hours.
They alleged sub-post office for ignoring the people and referring them to General Post Office (G.P.O) Lal Chowk. The people are suffering from last 4 years.
Irfan Ahmad a Sub Post Officer said, “There is no backup power facility available in the branch so we are unable to fulfil the requests of people.”
“We had approached the higher authorities several times for solving the problem but they haven't provided any feedback since 2014,” Ahmad said.
Qaisar Ahmad, a local resident and businessman said the problem has become a nightmare for locals as the branch lacks the 24x7 electricity facility.
Since 2014 floods the problem is persistent and employees at the branch are giving the same excuse of no electricity he said.
“The people had to wait for hours or they have to go to head office for a simple speed post,” he added.
Another local resident Farooq Ahmad Bhat said people have to walk 2 kms every time to head office to get the work done.
Senior official, R. K Bhardwaj said he will look into the matter.
“I will look into this matter and will solve the problem soon which the residents are facing,” he said.
