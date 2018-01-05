About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Erdogan: US verdict part of serious plot chain against Turkey

Published at January 05, 2018


Press Trust of India

Ankara

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan today slammed the conviction in the US of a top Turkish banker in a trial on Iran sanctions busting, saying it was part of a “chain” of plots against his nation.

“What we are seeing in America is a chain of serious plots,” Erdogan told reporters at Istanbul airport after the conviction of Mehmet Hakan Atilla, deputy chief executive of Turkish lender Halkbank.

“If this is the US understanding of justice then the world is doomed. There can be no such understanding of justice.”

