June 19, 2019 | Dear Editor,

Corruption has spread its tentacles in every sphere of public life. It is conspicuous in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The State has earned the title of being top most corrupt state in the region. Despite the tall claims of rulers to weed out the corruption, the virus is spreading fast. The slogans by politicians to eradicate corruption are hollow. The laws have failed to clean our system from this disease. What should be done to remove corruption? The only way is to frame strong laws, however, we must also realize that laws are useless until and unless they are not abide by.

Shahid Wani

Srinagar