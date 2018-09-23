ERA fixes another deadline for JCR flyover, likely to open for traffic by May 2019

Will complete construction by January end next year: CEO ERA
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 22:
Economic Reconstruction Agency (ERA) has set yet another deadline for the completion of Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh (JCR) flyover and possibility of throwing it open for traffic in May next year.
Talking to Kashmir News Service (KNS), CEO ERA, Er Satish Razdan said, “The construction of Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover will though be completed latest by January next year but it can’t be thrown open for traffic before May 2019.”
Saying that since the macadamization work remains suspended from November end to mid March the possibility of throwing open the flyover for traffic in January after the completion of its work is ruled out, Razdan said, “We have fast paced the work on the flyover and it’s another limb giving traffic access to Chanapora and Natipora residents has been thrown open.”
As already reported the previous Mehbooba led PDP-BJP coalition government also set many deadlines for the completion of the flyover but ERA couldn’t complete the work within the set deadlines and before the fall of the Mehbooba government, Razdan, a former chief engineer R&B Kashmir and Commissioner Development Works was given the additional charge as CEO ERA to pace up the work on this flyover.
Interestingly the work on Bikram Chowk flyover in Jammu and Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover in Srinagar was started simultaneously in the year 2014 but Bikram Chowk flyover was thrown open for traffic a year ago and only one limb of the Jehangr Chowk-Rambagh flyover giving people traffic access from Tulsi Bagh quarters to Barzulla bridge was thrown open for traffic earlier this year.