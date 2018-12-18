About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Er Rasheed trashes Rawat’s statement that stone pelters are ‘terrorists’, asks him to apologize

Published at December 18, 2018


Riyaz Bhat

Srinagar

MLA Langate Er Rasheed trashed Army Chief Bipin Rawat’s statement on stone pelters who as per the legislator were termed “terrorists” in the recent violence that break out in Pulwama’s Sirnoo village where seven civilians were killed.

In a press conference Rasheed questioning the Rawat’s statement said "If Army chief of India is justifying the civilians killed in Sirnoo Pulwama as stone pelters, then why probe is being ordered."

Rasheed said that the Rawat should apologies for his statements on stone pelters who are being killed.

Rasheed further said "It's New Delhi which is dragging Army into politics and I condemn the governor's attitude towards Kashmir."

