Er Rasheed protests against Vikramaditya's remarks on martyrs of 1931

July 20, 2019 | Irfan Yatoo

Awami Ithehad Party (AIP) cheif, Er Rasheed on Saturday took out a protest march protest against congress leader Vikramaditya Singh over his remarks against 1931 martyrs .

Shouting slogans against the Singh, he said both National Conference and Congress should clear their stand over Singh's indecent remarks against the July 13, 1931 martyrs.

Rasheed and his supporters also burnt posters of Singh to register thier resentment.

Singh, who is grandson of the then dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh, had described July 13, 1931 martyrs as “rapists, criminals and looters”. Rasheed demanded that the government should put Singh behind the bars for using such language against 1931 matryeds.

"When everyone in Kashmir was sleeping, those martyrs raised their voice against the cruel ruler and their sacrifices will be remembered always," he said.