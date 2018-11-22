About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Er Rasheed calls dissolution of assembly match fixing between stakeholders

Published at November 22, 2018 11:38 AM 0Comment(s)789views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

MLA Langate Er Rasheed in a statement on Thursday said the dissolution of assembly by Governor Satya Pal Malik was “match fixing between various stakeholders.

Rasheed said “It is yet again proven that there is a controlled democracy in J&K”

Rasheed further said “while Governor’s decision to dissolve the Assembly was unconstitutional and immoral following what NC, PDP and Congress claimed as hectic efforts to form the government, the reaction and response to Governor’s decision by the constituents of grand Alliance is disgusting and disappointing.”

Rasheed said “Farooq Abdullah without wasting a second welcomed Governor’s move and Congress leadership started changing its statements. PDP by not challenging the Governor’s decision in the Court got itself exposed to the real designs it had planned to achieve through this drama.”

