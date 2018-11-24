About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

EP to hold hearing on Kashmir HR violations  

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

A member of European Parliament (EP), Wajid Khan has said that the EP will hold a hearing on human rights (HR) violation in Kashmir in January 2019.  

“Great news, European Parliament will hold hearing on human rights violations in Kashmir,” Khan wrote on twitter. 

“After months of campaigning, I have secured a “historic hearing on the human rights abuses in Kashmir in the European parliament on 23 January 2019,” wrote Khan, who is a Member of the EP for the North West England European constituency.

“For too long the world has turned a blind eye (to Kashmir),” he posted on Twitter.

