EO Ladakh PC inspects account details of contesting candidates

April 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Expenditure Observer (EO) for Ladakh Parliamentary Constituency (PC), Milan Ruchal Tuesday conducted an inspection of account details of candidates contesting for the seat.

The official spokesperson said that the EO conducted detailed scrutiny of bills submitted by the party agents of their election expenditure, so far. He instructed the Assistant Election Officer (AEO) and Nodal Officers of Election Expenditure Monitoring (EEM) to cross check all the account details before the 2nd inspection to ascertain the transparency and validity of bills submitted. He also directed them to maintain and cross check the account register with the party agents to ensure that their expenditures do not cross the limit fixed by the Election Commission of India.

It was informed that the second inspection of accounts will be held on April 26, 2019, while the third and final inspection will be held on May 4, 2019.

The meeting was attended by ADDC, Leh Moses Kunzang, AEO Dr Zulfikar Ali, NOs EEM Jigmet Namgyal and Stanzin Donsal, accounting team and agents of respective political parties.