EO holds meeting with AROs, nodal officers at Kupwara

April 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Election Expenditure Observer, Arjun Lal Meena, Wednesday chaired a meeting of Assistant Returning Officers, Nodal Officers and Video Viewing Teams, to review the arrangements put in place regarding monitoring of election expenditure in the district.

The meeting was attended by District Election Officer (DEO), Anshul Garg, Additional District Development Commissioner, AROs, Nodal officers and other concerned.

Earlier, the DEO briefed the observer about preparedness, besides various other plans related to elections. He briefed the observers about the arrangements put in place for the smooth conduct of the elections and said different teams have been constituted with regard to the monitoring of election expenditure, media monitoring, besides flying squads, surveillance teams.

The Expenditure Observer stressed on the officials to work in close coordination to ensure smooth conduct of the election process. He asked the Expenditure Committee to keep close vigil on the election-related expenditure by the political parties and candidates to ensure free and fair elections besides implementation of Model Code of Conduct in letter and spirit.

