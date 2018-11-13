Environmental Pollution: A bomb deadlier than nuclear weapons

Mushtaq Hurra
No doubt, the nuclear giants of the world have enough armoury to destroy the whole world multiple times but the silent monster of environmental pollution in general and the atmospheric (air) pollution in particular is all set to wipe off the life from the planet without making use of any nuclear bomb.
Atmospheric pollution is emerging as a serious threat to the mankind. Environment is like a cradle which nourishes and nurses us all.
But the Exceedingly high concentrations of deadly gases and chemicals present in the atmosphere, has sent shockwaves among the common masses because pollution levels have gone beyond the alarming proportions.
Although, the union and the state governments are bragging of exemplary steps on war basis to minimize the pollution levels but there is no respite to the commoners and the scenario is going from bad to worse.
Industrialisation is a boon for the mankind. The invention of machines has made our lives easier and more comfortable. Automobiles have enabled us to travel faster and quicker.
But the way our roads are abuzz with the floods of vehicles has added fuel to our vulnerable and susceptible environment. High level emission of greenhouse gases has changed our moderate weather system into an extreme one.
Human avarice, insensitivity and to some extent, the lack of environmental consciousness among our masses is a big challenge for our fragile and delicate environment.
After nuclear threat, the environmental degradation is considered to be the most devastating calamity for the mankind.
As responsible and sensitive citizens, we must not leave every issue for administration to resolve.We can play a vital role to make the planet a better place to live in.We can reduce the excessive usage of fossil fuels by switching to bicycles and other non-fuelic modes of transportation.This will not only save us from the pangs of environmental hazards rather will help us to cultivate health.
We can check uncontrollable deforestation and plant new trees to infuse a new lease of life into our deteriorated environment.We can stop the usage of polythene bags which poses a threat to our own existence.
Thus, we as commoners can do wonders by being a little proactive.We can change the destiny of our nation if we can exploit our wits and wisdom.
According to some reports, the average temperature of India might increase by almost two degree centigrade after a decade which can cause climatic catastrophes in the country.Humid and very hot winds might be very dangerous and can pose a big threat to human lives.
Indian capital is among some most polluted cities of the world. Delhiites are the worst sufferers of atmospheric pollution, ailing with different fatal diseases.
Besides the exceedingly high number of automobiles, the industrial expansion has been a big factor of growing pollution levels in the Indian capital. People living in industrially developed cities are caught in dangerous respiratory and other diseases.
Though we can't afford to remain industrially backward but we can minimize the resulting pollution levels by switching to eco-friendly modes of energy like solar, wind etc...
Automobile exhaust is one of the biggest sources of atmospheric pollution.Burning of fossil fuels releases exceedingly high levels of greenhouse gases into the environment which increases the average temperature of earth's surface.
Though automobiles are necessary for the smooth functioning of our lives and life can't be imagined without this blessing of science but its excessive use can result in a catastrophe which can endanger our own existence.
The recent early snowfall in our plains has sent shivers down the spine of our sensitive and soulful Individuals though the commoners are enjoying it.
No doubt, snowfall is the beauty of our valley, the white cover adds a great deal to our scenic beauty and ensures the adequate water flow in our perennial water bodies which is essential for our agriculture and horticulture.
But this recent snowfall in the first week of November is not a good omen for us.Apart from damaging our orchard trees,it is also a testimony to the fact that the demarcation between the seasons is gone.
Drastic climatic phenomena like cloudbursts, heat waves, erratic snowfall, droughts, heavy rainfall etc have already knocked our doors.
Our valley, which used to be famous for its moderate climate, has been facing the tantrums of human indifference and global warming is not anymore a stranger to us.
Our glaciers are receding at an alarming rate.The recession of glaciers is a double edged sword.It can cause floods and can exhaust our future stock of water.
Therefore, the matter is extremely serious and need to be assessed for conservation of life on the planet.
Agricultural and cold-climatic States like Jammu and Kashmir need to take all the necessary measures to evade any climatic calamities in future although we have been witnessing alarmingly high pollution concentrations for last two decades.
The number of private and commercial vehicles plying on our roads is exceedingly high, emitting a lot of carbon dioxide (greenhouse gas) and other toxic substances.Some three or four decades ago, the scenario was altogether different.
We were less developed but our environment was safer and cleaner.The advent of technology has snatched our peace of mind because it has subjected us to dangerous ailments.
All the government machinery and every conscious soul of our society must work for mass awareness regarding the protection, perseveration and significance of different environmental components to save our state from the clutches of environmental degradation.
Print and electronic media has a vital role to play even social media can do wonders in this regard.Government must ask all the oil companies to switch to environmental friendly fuels like CNG, and people should minimize the usage of petrol and diesel driven vehicles.
Less industrial growth has proven a "blessing in disguise" for our state but the increasing concentrations of automobile exhaust, deforestation, excessive use of polythene, conversion of agricultural land into residential colonies is muzzling our delicate environs silently.
Our experts and scientists need to devise robust strategies in combatting environmental ailments to evade its hazards.If we people will not act rightly then our fruit trees will refuse to yield any apple and walnut.
The onus is on us.We must try our best to make the world more beautiful and calmer.Islam and Prophet Muhammad (SAW) has stressed upon the value of plants.
Our famous Sufi saint Shaikhul Aalam Aliahi Rehma has said that food is subservient to plants. Our ancestors were wise enough who would plant trees by roadsides, without expecting any return or remuneration.
The giant Chinar and mulberry trees are a vivid proof of our ancestors’ sincerity and highly developed civic sense, no doubt they were illiterate.
If correct measures are not taken, we may end up by losing many species and our old health resorts to environmental deterioration. There may droughts and famines. There may be wars and blood baths. This may wipe off the human existence from the planet.
Air, water, soil, forests, houses, gardens etc... I mean everything will remain and rest here but there will be no human face.
mushtaqhurra143@gmail.com