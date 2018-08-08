Dear Editor,
On Tuesday many pictures of waterlogged roads were uploaded on social media sites. Many of them were scary. If rains continue to pour like this it will be catastrophic. There were wedding ceremonies that were completely ruined by the rains on Tuesday. We the people of Kashmir should start paying attention to the changing climate. It is getting hotter every year and then the rains shower like never before. If we do not give up on our greedy ways and needs and do not stop deforesting the valley, time will come when Kashmir will be like Jammu or Delhi. The government must protect the environment and ecology of the state at any cost. Pollution due to thousands of cars, commercialization and deforestation are major causes of the changing mood of nature. We should wake up before it is too late.
Sameena Mushtaq