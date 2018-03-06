Entries open for new Rs 25 lakh literary award

AgenciesNew Delhi
Entries have opened for the inaugural edition of a literary award that breaks down language barriers and recognises the full cosmopolitan breadth of contemporary Indian literature. The award provides the winner with a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh and if the winning book is a translation, the translator will be awarded Rs 5 lakh.
Billed as "India's richest literary prize," the JCB Prize for Literature is aimed at celebrating and showcasing distinguished works of fiction by Indian writers.
The prize, funded by one of India's leading manufacturer of earthmoving and construction equipment, JCB India Ltd, and administered by the JCB Literature Foundation, is open for entries until May 31. The organisers said that every publisher has entry quotas for works written originally in English, and separately, for works translated into English from any other language.
"By recognising the full range of India's literary traditions, the JCB Prize for Literature hopes to encourage future translations (both into English and between Indian languages) and therefore open up a truly Indian literature to readers," JCB Literature Foundation said in a statement.
